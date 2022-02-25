Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 17th, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.