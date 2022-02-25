Matt Jones shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Jones's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.