Martin Trainer putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Martin Trainer got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.