  • Martin Kaymer shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Martin Kaymer makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Kaymer drains a 22-foot birdie putt at Honda

