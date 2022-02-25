Martin Kaymer shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Honda Classic

Martin Kaymer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kaymer finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the par-5 third, Kaymer chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kaymer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaymer to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kaymer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

Kaymer got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kaymer's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Kaymer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kaymer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Kaymer had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Kaymer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kaymer to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kaymer hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaymer to 3 under for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kaymer's his second shot went 185 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 under for the round.