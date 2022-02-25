Martin Contini finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Martin Contini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Contini finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Contini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Contini to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Contini's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Contini reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Contini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Contini's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Contini had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Contini to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Contini's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to even-par for the round.