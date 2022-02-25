-
Martin Contini finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic
February 25, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Contini chips in for birdie at Honda
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Martin Contini chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Martin Contini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Contini finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Contini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Contini to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Contini's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Contini reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Contini to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Contini's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Contini had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Contini to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Contini's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to even-par for the round.
