Mark Hubbard shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Honda Classic

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Adam Svensson; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; and Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 2 under for the round.

Hubbard hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hubbard's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 7 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 7 under for the round.