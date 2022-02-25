Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes an even-par round two of the Honda Classic

Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Hughes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hughes's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hughes's 189 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.