Luke Donald shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Luke Donald hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 89th at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Donald suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.