Lucas Herbert putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic

Lucas Herbert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lucas Herbert chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Herbert's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Herbert's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.