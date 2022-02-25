Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Lucas Glover hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Glover's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Glover chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

Glover hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.