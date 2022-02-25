Louis Oosthuizen rebounds from poor front in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On his second stroke on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Louis Oosthuizen went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the water leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Oosthuizen's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Oosthuizen had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oosthuizen had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.