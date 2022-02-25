Lee Westwood shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

Lee Westwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Westwood had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Westwood's tee shot went 168 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

Westwood tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Westwood to even for the round.