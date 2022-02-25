Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee Hodges at 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hodges's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.