Kyle Westmoreland shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kyle Westmoreland hit 2 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

After a 367 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Westmoreland chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Westmoreland his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Westmoreland had a 357-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Westmoreland to 4 over for the round.