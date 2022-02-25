Kyle Stanley shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

Stanley missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stanley's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stanley's tee shot went 184 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 4 over for the round.