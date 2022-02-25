Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Chris Kirk; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kitayama's 165 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the water, Kitayama hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Kitayama hit his 252 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.