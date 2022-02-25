  • Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Kurt Kitayama hits 164-yard iron to 3 feet and birdies at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.