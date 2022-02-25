8-over 78 by Kramer Hickok in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hickok got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.

Hickok got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hickok to 6 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 5 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 6 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 7 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 8 over for the round.