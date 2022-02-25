Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.