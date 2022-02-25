Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway his second shot went 37 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Tway's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.

Tway tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tway to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tway's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 4 over for the round.