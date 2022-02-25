Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Streelman's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Streelman went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.