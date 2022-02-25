Kelly Kraft putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Kelly Kraft got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.