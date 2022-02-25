Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Mitchell hit his 228 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.