K.H. Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

K.H. Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.