  • K.H. Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee drains 21-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.