Justin Lower shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lower had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lower's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Lower reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lower at even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.