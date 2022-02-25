Joshua Creel putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Joshua Creel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 249 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Joshua Creel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joshua Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Creel's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Creel's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Creel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Creel at 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Creel's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.