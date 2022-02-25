John Huh shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, John Huh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Huh's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Huh hit his 108 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Huh's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.