Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 74th at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Niemann's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Niemann his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 121 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.