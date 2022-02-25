Jimmy Walker putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Jimmy Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Walker chipped his fourth shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.