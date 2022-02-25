  • Jim Knous shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Jim Knous makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Knous drains 19-foot birdie putt at Honda

