Jim Knous shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jim Knous hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Knous got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Knous reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Knous at 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Knous hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Knous's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Knous got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to 5 over for the round.