7-over 77 by Jim Herman in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Herman's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 7 over for the round.