Jhonattan Vegas putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Jhonattan Vegas got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Vegas his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Vegas's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.