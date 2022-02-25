Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jason Dufner hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 127th at 8 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Jason Dufner got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Dufner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.