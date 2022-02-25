Jared Wolfe shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Honda Classic

Jared Wolfe hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.