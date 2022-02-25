J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.