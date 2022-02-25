J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Spaun's 167 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.