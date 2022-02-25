Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Ian Poulter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Poulter got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Poulter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Poulter at 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Poulter's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poulter hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 17th, Poulter suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.