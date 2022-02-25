Hudson Swafford putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Hudson Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Swafford at 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Swafford's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Swafford his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.