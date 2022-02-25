Henrik Stenson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic

Henrik Stenson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 89th at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Stenson hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.