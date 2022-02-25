Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Buckley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Buckley's 181 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.