  • Harry Higgs shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs hits nice tee shot and birdies at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.