Harry Higgs shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic

Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs hit his tee shot 265 yards to the native area on the 464-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Higgs's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 7 over for the round.