Hank Lebioda shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lebioda's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lebioda had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.