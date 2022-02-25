  • Greyson Sigg putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Greyson Sigg's tee shot to 3 feet at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.