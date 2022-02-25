Greyson Sigg putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Greyson Sigg got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Greyson Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.