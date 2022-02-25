Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 115th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Murray reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Murray at 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Murray chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.