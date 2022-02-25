Gary Woodland rebounds from poor front in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Woodland finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Gary Woodland got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.