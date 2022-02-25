Garrick Higgo shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Higgo got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgo's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgo had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Higgo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Higgo to 2 over for the round.