Fabián Gómez shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 25, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Fabian Gomez chips in for birdie at Honda
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Fabian Gomez chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Gómez got a double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Gómez hit his 92 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Gómez's 175 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.
Gómez got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Gómez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Gómez had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 over for the round.
Gómez missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.
