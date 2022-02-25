Fabián Gómez shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Gómez got a double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Gómez hit his 92 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gómez's 175 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

Gómez got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Gómez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Gómez had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 over for the round.

Gómez missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.