12-over 82 by Erik Compton in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Erik Compton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Compton finished his day tied for 139th at 11 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Compton got a double bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Compton to 2 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Compton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Compton to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Compton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Compton to 6 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Compton's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Compton got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Compton to 7 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Compton his second shot was a drop and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Compton's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Compton to 11 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Compton's his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.