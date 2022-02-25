Dylan Wu shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wu's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Wu's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.