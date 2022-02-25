Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.