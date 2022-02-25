  • 7-over 77 by Doug Ghim in second round of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Doug Ghim makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim makes birdie on No. 5 at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Doug Ghim makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.