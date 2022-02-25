7-over 77 by Doug Ghim in second round of the Honda Classic

In his second round at the Honda Classic, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 95th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 10 under; Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ghim's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Ghim his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.